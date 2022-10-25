Imo Assembly confirms three commissioner nominees

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed three commissioner nominees presented by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The governor had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees to the House through a letter read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Emeka Nduka, at the plenary in Owerri.

The nominees are – Chijioke Onumajuru, Emenike Ejikeme and Emeka Okoronkwo.



READ ALSO: Imo Assembly elects fourth speaker in 3 years

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, moved a motion for the confirmation of the nominees after their screening.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Ideato South Constituency, Mr. Johnson Duru.

The House also adopted a motion commending the governor for “rehabilitating, furnishing and modernising the Assembly Complex.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now