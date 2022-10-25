Devastating floods in Nigeria is a result of climate change, Buhari tells ex-UN Sec Gen

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is already feeling the effects of climate change, as seen by the widespread flooding in the country, creeping desertification, and escalating drought in the north.

The president made this observation during a meeting with a former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, according to Mr. Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide

The gathering took place Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, at the First World Bio Summit 2022.

The Nigerian president was pleased with the cooperation between his nation and the Republic of Korea, particularly in the field of energy supply, and he specifically mentioned gas exports to the Asian nation.

President Buhari emphasized the need of investing in education in his remarks about how to combat unemployment and underdevelopment, but he also said that health issues require equal attention.

The former UN Secretary-General, who now serves as the head of the Ban Ki-Moon Foundation for a Better Future and is a fervent supporter of combating climate change, expressed sympathy with President Buhari over the flood calamity in Nigeria.

In order to achieve the fundamental Sustainable Development Goals, he urged greater investment in improving education, preventing environmental degradation, and combating preventable diseases (SDGs).

Ki-Moon thanked Buhari for attending the World Bio Summit, adding that his presence would highlight the importance of global action and cooperation in the development of vaccines and technology to meet the huge threat and challenges of pandemics.



