Politics
Devastating floods in Nigeria is a result of climate change, Buhari tells ex-UN Sec Gen
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is already feeling the effects of climate change, as seen by the widespread flooding in the country, creeping desertification, and escalating drought in the north.
The president made this observation during a meeting with a former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, according to Mr. Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide
The gathering took place Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, at the First World Bio Summit 2022.
The Nigerian president was pleased with the cooperation between his nation and the Republic of Korea, particularly in the field of energy supply, and he specifically mentioned gas exports to the Asian nation.
Read also:603 people dead, 2.5m displaced as Nigerian govt warns of more floods
President Buhari emphasized the need of investing in education in his remarks about how to combat unemployment and underdevelopment, but he also said that health issues require equal attention.
The former UN Secretary-General, who now serves as the head of the Ban Ki-Moon Foundation for a Better Future and is a fervent supporter of combating climate change, expressed sympathy with President Buhari over the flood calamity in Nigeria.
In order to achieve the fundamental Sustainable Development Goals, he urged greater investment in improving education, preventing environmental degradation, and combating preventable diseases (SDGs).
Ki-Moon thanked Buhari for attending the World Bio Summit, adding that his presence would highlight the importance of global action and cooperation in the development of vaccines and technology to meet the huge threat and challenges of pandemics.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...