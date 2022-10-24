News
Buhari gives water resources minister 90 days to produce flood prevention plan
President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, a 90 days ultimatum to develop a comprehensive plan of action for the prevention of flood disasters in Nigeria.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the directive in a letter conveyed to the minister by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
Buhari, who regularly receives updates on the flood situation in the country, directed the minister to synergize with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop a comprehensive plan that would prevent such disasters in the future.
READ ALSO:Doctors call for Nigerian govt’s intervention on flood
Nigeria is currently facing its worst flood incident since 2012.
At least 600 persons had lost their lives while thousands of houses and farmlands had been destroyed, and over two million others displaced by floods in 32 states including Benue, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Anambra, Kogi, and Ebonyi this year.
