Police to investigate attack on PDP governorship candidate’s campaign train in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday promised to investigate the attack on the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in his verified Twitter handle.

There were reports that the PDP candidate’s campaign train was attacked by hoodlums in the Badagry area of the state on Sunday.

Several people reportedly sustained injuries in the fracas.

The spokesman said: “It is imperative to clarify that the party notified the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badagry of the time and locations of their visits and adequate security was provided.

“However, the campaign train made an unscheduled visit to a totally different and undisclosed location on their way back without commensurate notification to the police.

“The command is awaiting complaints/statements from victims which will assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The assurance is hereby given that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to arrest and prosecute the attackers.”

