News
Police to investigate attack on PDP governorship candidate’s campaign train in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command on Monday promised to investigate the attack on the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in his verified Twitter handle.
There were reports that the PDP candidate’s campaign train was attacked by hoodlums in the Badagry area of the state on Sunday.
Several people reportedly sustained injuries in the fracas.
READ ALSO: Jandor accuses Lagos APC of planting moles in PDP
The spokesman said: “It is imperative to clarify that the party notified the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badagry of the time and locations of their visits and adequate security was provided.
“However, the campaign train made an unscheduled visit to a totally different and undisclosed location on their way back without commensurate notification to the police.
“The command is awaiting complaints/statements from victims which will assist in the ongoing investigation.
“The assurance is hereby given that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to arrest and prosecute the attackers.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...