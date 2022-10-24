Doctors call for Nigerian govt’s intervention on flood

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday urged the Federal Government to save the country from another flood disaster.

The NMA President, Dr. Uche Ojinma, made the call at a press conference heralding its 2022 National Physician Week in Lagos.

Ojinma, who was represented at the briefing by the NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, appealed to governments at all levels to collaborate and help the flood victims.

At least 600 people had lost their lives and hundreds of thousands of others displaced by floods in 32 states including Benue, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Anambra, Kogi, and Ebonyi this year.

Ojinma said: “I am hereby using this auspicious occasion to send a message of love and sympathy from NMA to all fellow citizens affected by the flood disaster ravaging the nation. We pray for a quick resolution and recovery.

“We call on our governments at different levels to work together in helping victims recover quickly. We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch.”

