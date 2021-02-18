Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday morning.
Tragedy was averted as no member of the team died in the fire, but players reportedly lost their valuables including phones and bags in the burning bus.
The Bauchi club were enroute Uyo in Akwa Ibom state, where they are billed to face Akwa Starlets (Dakkada FC) in a middle-of-the-table clash on Sunday.
The bus, which set out around 4:00a.m Thursday, according to the report, went up in flames along Kibo after Jos in Plateau state at about 7:00a.m.
Wikki are currently 10th in the NPFL table, while their next opponent Dakkada FC, are a place higher with one point ahead.
The League Management Committee (LMC) is yet to make a statement as at the time of this report. It is yet to be known whether or not the tie billed for Sunday in Uyo would go on as planned.
Sports
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face Jennifer Brady in the final of the Australian Open this weekend.
Japanese Osaka ended Serena Williams latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a thrilling semifinal clash at the Melbourne event.
Osaka, who was on a 19-match unbeaten streak, withstood early pressure from the American before going on to win 6-3 6-4.
“I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it,” Osaka said of her match with Williams.
“It’s just always an honour to play her and I just didn’t want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best.”
Osaka has never lost a Slam final and will face Brady, who defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.
Meanwhile, Serena was moved to tears after her defeat as she left the news conference saying she did not know if she was saying farewell.
The 39-year-old however went on Instagram to thank her fans, without a mention of a possible retirement.
“Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens. I am so honoured to be able to play in front of you all,” she wrote.
“Your support, your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today.
“I am forever in debt and grateful to each and every single one of you.”
Williams returned to the game in 2018 after childbirth, and has lost four Grand Slam finals since. It is yet to be known if she will give another push to equal Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slams record.
Sports
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.
The one-time African champions secured their ticket after defeating South Sudan 75-70pts in the qualifiers on Wednesday evening in Monsatir, Tunisia.
D’Tigers avoided a last minute scare against a physically imposing opposition as back to back treys from Obi Emegano stretched D’Tigers’ lead to five after South Sudan opened a one gap lead in the dying minutes of the game.
Currently ranked number one in Africa, the Mfon Udofia-led side held their head high to grind out a well-deserved win, 18-9, 20-21, 19-18, 18-21 in the four quarters.
Ike Iroegbu emerged the highest scorer for D’Tigers with 16pts, five assists and seven rebounds while Emegano contributed 15pts, three assists and two rebounds.
South Sudan’s Nuni Omot was on rampage all night scoring 27points, but his efforts were not enough to rescue his team from going under.
Debutants, Chima Moneke scored 8pts while Amanze Egekeze had 5pts before coming off injured with a medical report being awaited.
Uche Iroegbu made his debut for Nigeria, playing alongside his brother, Ike Iroegbu and scoring 6pts, three rebounds and four steals.
Nigeria has two more games in the qualifiers. They face off against Rwanda on Thursday before taking on Mali in the final game.
Sports
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons.
The signing ceremony took place the Emir Hotels in Antalya, Turket, where the team are boarding ahead of their participation in the Turkish women’s tourney.
Waldrum has already started his work with the nine-time African champions, and the President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, affirmed that the 64–year-old American would propel Falcons to a higher level in women football.
“We believe that Mr Waldrum is the right man to take the Super Falcons from where the team presently is to that higher level that we want it to be,” said Pinnick.
“We have been champions of Africa on nine occasions and it is time that we move up to competing stoutly for honours at global level,” he added.
The team will be participating in the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament, also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup, with Waldrum in charge.
Pinnick also disclosed that Waldrum would be officially unveiled at a ceremony as soon as he is in Nigeria.
A total of 23 players are in camp with Waldrum ahead of the invitational, which is taking place between 15th and 24th February.
