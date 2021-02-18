EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller | Ripples Nigeria

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash.

While Ndidi played the full duration of the game Iheanacho was brought on for Jamie Vardy in the 64th minute, but failed to find the winner for the Foxes.

Peter Olayinka was also in action for Slavia Prague, and was in action for 90 minutes.

Victor Osimhen played a full match with Napoli and could not rescue the Italian side who fell to a 2-0 defeat to La Liga team, Granada in Spain.

But for Joe Aribo, he was on target for Rangers as the Eagles star opened the scoring in their 4-3 victory at Royal Antwerp.

The Scottish club came from 2-1 down to draw 3-3 before clinching a last-minute winner to be on the advantage ahead of the reverse fixture.

Manchester United took big control of their tie after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-1 away, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in control of their tie against Wolfsberger as the Jose Mourinho side clinched a 4-1 away victory.

Gareth Bale was in action for Spurs, bagging an assist and also scoring.

In Rome, Bukayo Saka was on target as Arsenal came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Portuguese side Benfica.

AS Roma secured a 2-0 away victory over Sporting Braga. AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts Red Star Belgrade. Villareal defeated RB Salzburg 2-0 away.

The second leg of all the ties is in a week’s time.

