Metro
Drama as Kano housewife remains mute during arraignment for alleged murder of domestic staff
A mild drama played out at the Kano State High Court on Thursday as a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Suraj refused to acknowledge the murder charge against her.
The young woman who was accused of stabbing her domestic staff, Nafiu Hafizu, to death on December 21, 2023, remained silent when the charge was read aloud.
Hafizu reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and other body parts at their residence in Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano.
The incident sparked shock and outrage in the community, with many demanding justice for the victim.
The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened the provisions of section 221 of the Penal Code.
At the proceeding, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf repeated the question three times but the defendant remained mute.
Following her refusal to answer, Justice Yusuf ordered that she should be mentally evaluated by a medical doctor at Kurmawa correctional centre.
READ ALSO: Police arrests woman for stabbing house help to death in Kano
Yusuf ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence counsel with all the facilities concerning the case.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Aisha Mahmoud, urged the court to refer Suraj to a government psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation pursuant to section 286 of ACJL 2019.
“We want to know if the defendant is fit to stand trial. My lord we intend to call seven witnesses and adopt some exhibits,” she stated.
The prosecution, however, opposed the bail application made in respect of the three other defendants.
Suraj’s husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad were arraigned for giving false information on the matter.
The defendants denied committing the offence.
By: Mayowa Oladeji
