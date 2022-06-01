Lady dies during botched surgery in Lagos

A lady simply identified as Christabel has died from a botched surgery in Lagos.

A young lady, who claimed to be a friend of the deceased, said on Twitter the botched surgery was carried out at Cynosure Aesthetics Plasticsurg, located in the Maryland area of the state.

Christabel, according to the friend, died from excessive bleeding days after the completion of the surgery.

She said the deceased complained to the surgeons about her bleeding, but they shrugged it off, claiming it was normal post-surgery and the bleeding would stop.

The lady revealed that when friends didn’t hear from Christabel for days, they checked the hospital and the hospital gave them a letter showing that her body had been deposited at the morgue.

She urged the state government to investigate the hospital and get justice for Christabel.

READ ALSO: Fans divided over Tonto Dikeh’s plastic surgery

The lady wrote: “I want to bring this to the public, A friend just died at a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, a few days ago where she underwent surgery.

“Now I’m not against anybody that wants to enhance their body or anything like that.

“But I’m against doctors that claim they have experience abroad, come down to Nigeria to kill young people. After the surgery, she complained of bleeding and the doctors claimed the bleeding is normal and it will stop.

“ Now this is the problem, how are you a highly skilled and professional plastic surgeon with experience abroad, and someone you finish operating on complained of bleeding 🩸 and you said is normal it will stop?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now