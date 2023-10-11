Niger junta orders UN official to leave country

The Niger Republic military rulers have asked the United Nations coordinator to leave the country within 72 hours.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Niger’s foreign minister, Bakery Yaou Sangare, noted that the government ordered the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator, Louise Aubin, to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours.

The government listed obstacles presented by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, which prevented Niger from participating Niger in last month’s UN General Assembly as the reason for the decision.

READ ALSO: Again, ECOWAS warns Niger junta against harming ousted President Bazoum

The military regime also criticized the UN chief’s actions, noting that they were likely to undermine efforts aimed at ending the crisis in the country.

The decision to expel the UN official comes as France has started withdrawing its 1,400-strong contingent in Niger.

The coup leaders ordered the French troops to leave the West African country earlier this month.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now