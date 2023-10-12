Every Hamas member is a dead man, Netanyahu vows to destroy militant group

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, vowed to keep fighting Hamas and destory the militant group, saying that every member of Hamas was “a dead man”.

Netanyahu, who made the vow in a televised statement, expressed Israel’s intention to “destroy” Hamas following its surprise attack on Saturday.

“Hamas is the Daesh (Islamic State group) and we will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh.

“We will wipe Hamas off the face of the earth,” he said in the brief televised statement, the first delivered jointly with his war cabinet.

