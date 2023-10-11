30 dead, hundreds injured in Israeli strike on Gaza, Hamas official reveals

A Hamas government official, Salama Marouf, on Wednesday, revealed that no fewer than 30 people have lost their lives, while hundreds were left injured as Israel struck the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight.

Marouf, who is the head of the government’s media office, also disclosed that many residential buildings, factories, mosques and shops were also hit.

The Israeli military also confirmed the strike, stating that the fighter jets destroyed advanced systems that Hamas used to detect military aircraft.

The Israeli force specifically struck 80 Hamas targets in the Beit Hanoun area of the North-Eastern Gaza Strip.

According to the military, this included two bank branches used by the Islamist group to “fund terrorism” in the enclave.

It also hit a weapons facility and an operational command centre used by the Islamic Jihad militant group.

