Eguavoen reacts to Super Eagles’ AFCON qualification

Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has expressed happiness over the team’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The national team sealed qualification for the Morocco tournament on Thursday after Libya defeated Rwanda 1-0 earlier before Nigeria drew 1-1 with Benin Republic.

Mohammed Tijani gave Benin Republic the lead on 16 minutes with a powerful header, but Victor Osimhen helped Nigeria fight back in the 81st minute with a header.

Eguavoen praised his players for putting up a good fight in the second half, and expressed happiness that the final qualifying encounter would be a dead rubber game.

“It was a tough game and I congratulate the players for a spirited display in the second half that earned us the equaliser,” Eguavoen told thenff.com.

“The downpour made the game difficult for both teams, but I am happy we have the AFCON finals ticket in the bag ahead of the final game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo.”

Nigeria will face Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo by 5:00p.m on Monday.

