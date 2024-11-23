Alonso hopeful that injured Boniface can still play in 2024

The coaching crew of German side, Bayer Leverkusen, led bg manager Xabi Alonso is hoping that injured Nigerian forward Victor Boniface would return to action soon.

Alonso, who made this known during a media chat, said he remains optimistic of having Boniface play again before the end of the year.

The star forward had sustained a thigh injury while playing for Nigeria during the international break this week, and is expected to spend a long time on the sidelines.

Reports in the German media suggested that Boniface would not play again this year, but Alonso confirms there is a chance he would.

Read Also: Boniface flaunts resumé after surprise omission from CAF Awards shortlist

“He (Boniface) has a small injury in his thigh muscles,” Alonso told a press conference.

“But it won’t be for six to eight weeks. We hope that he can play again this year. We now have to wait and see how he recovers.”

Boniface has netted eight goals and one assist in 15 games across all competitions for Die Werkself this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now