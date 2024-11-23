Ndidi in action, Jackson stars in Chelsea win over Leicester

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Ndidi, who played for 71 minutes of the game at the King Power Stadium, missed a great chance in the first half, and could not help his side get something from the game.

The Blues were dominant on a cold, wet afternoon, with over 66% possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Read Also: Ndidi signs contract to remain at Leicester until 2027

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez scored goals in the 15th and 75th minutes respectively to secured a dominant away victory.

Leicester pushed to fight back and successfully pulled a goal back in added time, with Jordan Ayew converting a penalty.

Chelsea move up to third in the Premier League table on 22 points before the rest of the weekend’s games, with Leicester remaining 16th on 10 points.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now