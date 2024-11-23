Saka, Nwaneri help Arsenal beat Forest; Iwobi scores in Fulham loss

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was substituted off in the added minute of the first half as Nottingham Forest fell to a thrashing defeat to Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri were on target for Arsenal as they clinched a 3-0 victory over their visitors.

The result is one that revives hopes as the Gunners’ form had dipped in recent weeks amid a tough fixture schedule and a number of injuries.

Mikel Arteta’s side were nine points behind leaders Liverpool before kick-off on Saturday, but with the win, they reduce the deficit to six.

The match was Arteta’s 250th in charge of Arsenal in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was on target for Fulham as they fall 4-1 to visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Iwobi’s effort had put the hosts ahead from 20 minutes, but Wolves fought back and scored four goals to earn a huge victory.

Two superb goals from Matheus Cunha helped Wolves thump Fulham to move out of the relegation zone.

In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Bournemouth lost 2-1 against Brighton; Aston Villa were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, while Everton and Brentford played goalless.

