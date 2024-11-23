Tottenham condemn Man City to fifth straight defeat

Tottenham Hotspur condemned champions Manchester City to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions as they triumphed 4-0 on Saturday.

James Maddison was the star of the game as he scored twice to help Tottenham romped to victory.

Pedro Porro drove home a third before Brennan Johnson added a last minute fourth on an incredible night at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have now lost five games in a row for the first time since 2006.

The game saw the end of City’s 52-match unbeaten record at Etihad Stadium, stretching back to just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is City’s worst home defeat since a 5-1 loss to Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal in 2003.

It was also the first time they have lost three successive Premier League games under Pep Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension 48 hours earlier.

City, who are battling with multiple injuries, remain in second but Liverpool will stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points if they win at Southampton on Sunday.

With the win, Tottenham move up to sixth, four points behind City.

