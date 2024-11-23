Celta pull off late fightback to draw against 10-man Barcelona

Barcelona squandered a two-goal lead against Celta Vigo as two late goals by the hosts forced a 2-2 draw in a La Liga clash on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the 83rd minute, Celta put their numerical advantage to good use after Barcelona’s Marc Casadó was shown a red card on 82 minutes.

Celta pulled off an incredible comeback by halving the deficit in the 84th minute and netting the equaliser on 86 minutes to take a point from the encounter.

Alfon González and Hugo Álvarez were the goalscorers for Celta after Raphinha had opened scoring in the 15th minute before Robert Lewandowski doubled their lead around the hour mark.

Barcelona looked like they were coasting to three points before Marc Casado saw red. Celta Vigo did push forward and they scored two in two minutes to salvage a point.

This is Barcelona’s first draw of the season and it takes the Catalans five points clear of Atletico Madrid in second.

Real Madrid sit in third but have two games in hand over their rivals. If they win the two outstanding games, the champions would be just a point adrift.

