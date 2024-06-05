Tinubu promises to priotise infrastructural development

President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructural development in the country.

Tinubu, who stated this at the inauguration of the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway from the Outer Southern Expressway to the Southern Parkway in Abuja, said the infrastructural drive was a cornerstone of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president, who was represented at the forum by Vice President Kashim Shettima, promised to deliver on his campaign promises, empower the people, and build a country the citizens would be proud of.

He said: “In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructural development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people, and building a nation that we can all be proud of.

“The extension of the ISEX represents more than just a road, it symbolises connectivity, accessibility, and opportunity.

“It signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring that development is not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation.

“But let us not forget that this is just one of the many projects that have been completed across the FCT.

“There are still many more strategic projects in the pipeline, each designed to address the evolving needs of our Federal Capital, from upgrading existing infrastructure, initiating new projects, we are laying the ground for a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

The President also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his team for making the road project a reality.

