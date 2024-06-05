Amid hardship, Nigerians call out celebrities who supported APC, Tinubu

The Nigerian social media space was literally on fire on Tuesday night after some Nigerian users decided to call out popular Nollywood actors and celebrities who openly showed their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its then presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during electioneering campaign for the 2023 elections.

With the turn of things coupled with the hardship Nigerians are going through, the Netizens are now blaming the celebrities for expressing their political affiliations.

Nollywood actors and celebrities like Zack Orji, Desmond Elliot, Yul Edochie, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus, E-Money, Obi Cubana, Seyi Law and Igwe Olaiya, amongst others have been in the line of fire as the social media users accuse them of greed and collecting money from Tinubu and the APC.

Setting the ball rolling was an X user, @VictorIsrael, who wrote:

“I love how Nigerians are pressing the neck of people in the entertainment industry who supported Tinubu out of greed

“Toyin Abraham don collect

Eniola Badmus don collect

Zack Orji don collect

Yul Edochie don collect.

“Ogun bend Seyi Law Neck. Reno Mockery cucuma be fuul forever.

“He thinks we may have forgotten but GOD PUNISH DESMOND📌

I love how Nigerians are pressing the neck of people in the entertainment industry who supported Tinubu out of greed Toyin Abraham don collect

Eniola Badmus don collect

Zack Orji don collect

Yul Edochie don collect He thinks we may have forgotten but GOD PUNISH DESMOND ELLIOT📌 — Chlorpheniramine (@VictorIsrael_) June 4, 2024

Others quickly followed suit:

@Shez_Weird: “Zack Orji, this one you are s!ck may God give you good health and long life

READ ALSO:HARDSHIP: Actress Toyin Abraham replies critics who slammed her for supporting Tinubu

“May you live to witness the hardship and the government you voted for

Every hardship and suffering innocent Nigerians are facing may you and your family face times 20 of it.

“May you work as an elephant and feed like an ant.”

Zack Orji, this one you are s!ck may God give you good health and long life May you live to witness the hardship and the government you voted for

Every hardship and suffering innocent Nigerians are facing may you and your family face times 20 of it.

May you work as an elephant… pic.twitter.com/Dm4KtjZbts — Cici💛 (@Shez_Weird) June 4, 2024

@RealFejiro: “A prayer for Zack Orji, Eniola Badmus, Yul Edochie & Toyin Abraham.

“Hark! Ye, whom once revered by the masses, now fallen to darkness. Four who didst bow to tyranny’s might and spake in favor of vile deeds.

“May thy days be shrouded in sorrow, and fortune turn her back on thee.

“As serpents whisper treachery in thine ears, so shall trust forsake thee.

“From this hour forth, let the light of favor wane from thy countenance.

“May thy name be uttered with disdain, and thy works be forgotten by time.

Let thine every endeavor be met with misfortune; And may sleepless nights torment thee with the echoes of thy betrayal.

“May the heavens deny thee their grace, and the earth reject thy steps; As the seasons change, so shall thy fortune wither,

And may all who conspired with thee find their legacies tarnished and undone.

“Thus I speak, and thus it shall be. End.”

A prayer for Zack Orji, Eniola Badmus, Yul Edochie & Toyin Abraham. Hark! Ye, whom once revered by the masses, now fallen to darkness,

Four who didst bow to tyranny's might and spake in favor of vile deeds.

May thy days be shrouded in sorrow, and fortune turn her back on thee.… pic.twitter.com/YjFILAkQRL — OVO𓅓 🎲⚖️🏦 (@realFejiro) June 4, 2024

@Asherslim: “Desmond my guy. 🤣🤣

Na daily Desmond dey collect na. First thing in the morning immediately after prayers.”

Desmond my guy. 🤣🤣

Na daily Desmond dey collect na. First thing in the morning immediately after prayers. 🤣 — Big Papi. Baba Voss. 🚀 pocket space 🚀$AGO (@asherslim) June 4, 2024

@Osedeyforyou: “No Twitter curse bundle is ever complete without a bonus to Elliot.”

No Twitter curse bundle is ever complete without a bonus to Desmond Elliot😂😂😭💔 — Osedeyforyou 🕹️ $RCADE (@Osedeyforyou) June 4, 2024

@NithSmith: “Eniola done collect PA position, that’s all their aim

“Deceive the people, insult the opposition and fight for PA position

“As Peter Obi has said, we have to make politics unattractive and all this nonsense will stop.”

Eniola done collect PA position, that’s all their aim Deceive the people, insult the opposition and fight for PA position As Peter obi has said, we have to make politics unattractive and all this nonsense will stop — Dee (@Nithsmit) June 4, 2024

@Couture_Fh: “Joke Silver, Ogogo, Jide Kosoko, Madam Saje, Foluke Daramola, Saheed Balogun, etc. Dem plenty oooo,abeg mk we drag all of them……won oni jere ise owo won.

Joke silver,ogogo,jidekosoko ,madam saje,foluke daramola,saheed balogun., etc Dem plenty oooo,abeg mk we drag all of them……won oni jere ise owo won — Fh Couture (@couture_fh) June 4, 2024

@OgbeniAyuub: “Olaiya igwe is a good prayer warrior, he prayed butt naked at the beach and no one is dragging him for the atrocity he caused.”

Olaiya igwe is a good prayer warrior, he prayed butt naked at the beach and no one is dragging him for the atrocity he caused. — Googol_AYUBA (@OgbeniAyyub) June 5, 2024

@BidexBoy: “They have. Ripped the work of their hand, that is for you and your generation, you imbecile want to force your candidate on other. It will not be well with your generation.”

@TemmyDeal: “Abeg let me know when Obi Cubana, E money, Chief Priest and the rest of Igbo yeye rotors that supported Tinubu collect.”

Abeg let me know when Obi Cubana, E money, Chief Priest and the rest of Igbo yeye rotors that supported Tinubu collect — Omo Akin To Proper (@temmydeal) June 4, 2024

@ArEgbeCAthe: “They will all see the wrought of God beyond their greed before the tenure of their druggie complete.”

They will all see the wrought of God beyond their greed before the tenure of their druggie complete — AreJuwon #ENDBADGOVERNANCE (@ArEgbeCAthe) June 4, 2024

