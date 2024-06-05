Lagos airport terminal 2 to experience one-hour power cut for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a planned one-hour power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Terminal 2 (MMIA2) on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, FAAN’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, Obiageli Orah, said the maintenance was necessary to address urgent issues with the bus riser 11 kilo-volt-amperes (KVA) high tension (HT) panel located on the ground floor, north of international terminal 2 (ITZ-2).

The power cut, scheduled for between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM local time, is necessary to address technical issues with a high-tension panel, according to Orah.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify all stakeholders and the public that a maintenance shutdown of power supply shall occur at the International Terminal 2(ITZ-2) between 13:30 and 14:30 hrs on Wednesday, June 05, 2024,” FAAN said.

“This is as a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11KVA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 (ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“FAAN would ensure that the shutdown of power supply is with very minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.”

The authority has assured minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger experience. However, airlines operating during the maintenance window, namely RwandAir, EgyptAir, and Qatar Airways, will relocate check-in, arrival, and parking procedures to Terminal 1 (MMIA1). Passengers flying with these airlines on Wednesday are advised to confirm any potential schedule adjustments and be aware of the temporary relocation at MMIA1.

FAAN’s proactive maintenance efforts aim to ensure the airport’s continued smooth operation. The authority’s focus on minimizing passenger inconvenience highlights its commitment to passenger experience. While the impact is expected to be limited, travelers departing or arriving at Lagos during the designated time slot are advised to factor in potential delays and check with their respective airlines for any updates.

