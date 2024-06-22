Sports
De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo’s Portugal reach Euro knockouts
Belgium bounced back from a defeat in their opening game of the Euro 2024 to seal a 2-0 win over Romania, with Kevin de Bruyne inspiring the victory.
Belgium had been stunned by Slovakia in their first group E game but overcame the pressure to secure the big win over Romania as the race for knockouts qualification continues.
Romelu Lukaku saw a third Euro 2024 goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee. The Belgian had two goals ruled out in their previous game.
The result leaves the group on a knife-edge as all four teams have three points.
Read Also: Euro ’24: Big upset for Belgium as France pip Austria in thrilling ties
Earlier in the day, Cristiano Ronaldo provided an assist to help Portugal defeat Turkey 3-0 in Group F.
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half before a blunder from defender Samet Akaydin led to a calamitous own goal for Turkey.
Ronaldo then provided an assist as Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory in the 55th minute to send Portugal to the round of 16 of the competition.
In another Euro match on Saturday between Group F’s other teams, Georgia and Czech Republic shared the spoils in a 1-1 scoreline.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...