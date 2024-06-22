De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo’s Portugal reach Euro knockouts

Belgium bounced back from a defeat in their opening game of the Euro 2024 to seal a 2-0 win over Romania, with Kevin de Bruyne inspiring the victory.

Belgium had been stunned by Slovakia in their first group E game but overcame the pressure to secure the big win over Romania as the race for knockouts qualification continues.

Romelu Lukaku saw a third Euro 2024 goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee. The Belgian had two goals ruled out in their previous game.

The result leaves the group on a knife-edge as all four teams have three points.

Earlier in the day, Cristiano Ronaldo provided an assist to help Portugal defeat Turkey 3-0 in Group F.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half before a blunder from defender Samet Akaydin led to a calamitous own goal for Turkey.

Ronaldo then provided an assist as Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory in the 55th minute to send Portugal to the round of 16 of the competition.

In another Euro match on Saturday between Group F’s other teams, Georgia and Czech Republic shared the spoils in a 1-1 scoreline.

