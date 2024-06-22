Sports
Team Nigeria win Relay silver, other medals at African Championships
Team Nigeria’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet clinched silver at the African Championships in Douala, Cameroon.
The team, consisting of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Dubem Nwachukwu, and Patience Okon-George, secured second place with a time of 3:13.72.
South Africa took the gold with a time of 3:13.12, while Botswana earned bronze in 3:15.93.
In the women’s hammer throw, Sade Olatoye added another silver for Team Nigeria with a best throw of 67.72m.
Making his international debut, Goodness Iredia captured bronze in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.75m.
Read Also: De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo’s Portugal reach Euro knockouts
Iredia’s fellow Nigerian, Emmanuel Njoku, narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a jump of 7.72m.
Unfortunately, Team Nigeria fell short in the men’s and women’s 100 meters finals. Kanyisola Ajayi and Olayinka Olajide did not secure podium finishes.
Ajayi placed fourth in the men’s final with a time of 10.20 seconds. Joseph Fahnbulleh won gold in 10.13 seconds, Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon took silver in 10.15 seconds, and South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson earned bronze in 10.17 seconds.
In the women’s final, Olajide finished in a disappointing seventh place.
