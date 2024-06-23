Sports
Remo, Enyimba secure continental spots as Sporting Lagos, Doma relegated
Remo Stars secured second place in the Nigeria Premier Football League with a 2-1 victory over Katsina United on the final day of the season.
Recall that Enugu Rangers have already sealed the championship after their win over Bendel Insurance a week ago.
For Remo, Sadiq Ismail scored the first goal in the 19th minute, followed by Dayo Ojo adding a second goal 10 minutes later before Michael Ibe scored a consolation for Katsina.
With this result, Remo Stars have qualified for the CAF Champions League next season.
Enyimba, the dethroned champions, finished third and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.
They defeated Plateau United 2-0 in their final game of the season, with goals from Chijioke Mbaoma and Alade Balogun.
In another match, Shooting Stars beat Sporting Lagos 1-0 in Ibadan.
Despite the win, Gbenga Ogunbote’s team finished fourth and missed out on a continental spot.
On their part, Sporting Lagos were relegated to the Nigeria National League due to the defeat.
Doma United also faced relegation to the NNL after a 1-1 draw with Abia Warriors at Pantami Township Stadium.
Meme Okike put Doma United ahead in the 32nd minute, but Emmanuel Jesam equalized for Abia Warriors three minutes into the second half.
FULL RESULTS
Gombe Utd 1-2 Rangers
3SC 1-0 Sporting Lagos
Bendel Insurance 0-2 Bayelsa Utd
Akwa Utd 3-1 Rivers Utd
Doma Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors
Remo Stars 2-1 Katsina Utd
Tornadoes 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Kwara Utd 4-0 Heartland
Kano Pillars 3-2 Lobi
Enyimba 2-0 Plateau Utd
