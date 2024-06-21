Poland crash out of Euro as France, Netherlands share spoils

Poland have crashed out of the ongoing European Championship after losing their second group match against Austria 3-1 on Friday night.

Their exit from the championship was confirmed after France and the Netherlands played a goalless draw in Group D’s other game.

Late goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a hard-fought win over Poland.

Gernot Trauner had opened scoring for Austria before Krzysztof Piatek equalised for Poland. But the eventual defeat makes them the first team to leave the competition.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe did not feature for France in their goalless draw against Netherlands.

The Real Madrid star broke his nose in France’s win over Austria in the first game of the group.

He wore a plain black protective mask in the warm-up of the match but never featured.

Having won their first matches, the result means both sides are on four points in Group D, and will hope to finish the group stage on a high on.

