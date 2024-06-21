Sports
Poland crash out of Euro as France, Netherlands share spoils
Poland have crashed out of the ongoing European Championship after losing their second group match against Austria 3-1 on Friday night.
Their exit from the championship was confirmed after France and the Netherlands played a goalless draw in Group D’s other game.
Late goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a hard-fought win over Poland.
Gernot Trauner had opened scoring for Austria before Krzysztof Piatek equalised for Poland. But the eventual defeat makes them the first team to leave the competition.
Read Also: Euro ’24: Spain reach knockouts, England held by Denmark
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe did not feature for France in their goalless draw against Netherlands.
The Real Madrid star broke his nose in France’s win over Austria in the first game of the group.
He wore a plain black protective mask in the warm-up of the match but never featured.
Having won their first matches, the result means both sides are on four points in Group D, and will hope to finish the group stage on a high on.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...