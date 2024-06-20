Sports
Euro ’24: Spain reach knockouts, England held by Denmark
Spain have advanced to the knockout stages of the Euro 2024 after beating Italy in their second group game on Thursday night.
After a goalles first half, an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori in the 55th minute was enough for Spain to seal a 1-0 victory and reach the knockout stage.
Spain had won their opening match against Croatia with a 3-0 scoreline, and are going to face Albania in their final Group B encounter.
Meanwhile, the Three Lions of England missed the chance to advance to knockouts as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark eatlier in the day.
Read Also: Serbia threaten to quit Euro 2024 over chants
England would have topped Group C with a win after the earlier draw between Slovenia and Serbia – but were lucky to get a point from the game.
Harry Kane scored in his fourth successive major tournament to give England an 18th-minute lead after which they shrank into their shell.
Denmark dominated the game henceforth and got the equaliser they deserved when Morten Hjulmand struck a thunderous 25-yard equaliser after 34 minutes.
The Three Lions will take on Slovenia in their final Group C game while Denmark will battle Serbia, as the race for qualification continues.
