PRINCE HARRY/MEGHAN SAGA: I'll never bring down my family to support my wife –Uti Nwachukwu | Ripples Nigeria

PRINCE HARRY/MEGHAN SAGA: I’ll never bring down my family to support my wife –Uti Nwachukwu
Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has aired his voice in the ongoing Meghan and Harry Saga. He has said he would never support his wife to bring down his family.
Uti Nwachukwu aired his own opinion following the massive interaction gathered from the Royal family’s interview session with Oprah Winfrey.
He has said love makes people turn their backs on family. And his family will always take the first place in his life.
Read also: RAPE ALLEGATION: Uti Nwachukwu petitions IGP, says he’s ready to surrender self for investigation
He further said, he will never join any woman; whether, a wife or any sexual partner to bring his family down or condemn his family.
Here’s what he tweeted;
“FAMILY FIRST! ALWAYS!
U SEE THIS LOVE THING, IF IT MAKES YOU TURN YOUR BACK ON YOUR FAMILY, THEN HMMMM WATCH OUT!!
EVEN IF CLIFFORD ORJI WAS PART OF MY FAMILY, I WOULD NEEEVERR!! JOIN ANYONE (ESP A ROMANTIC PARTNER) TO BRING DOWN AND CONDEMN MY FAMILY..NEVER! #LOYALTYISKEY”
