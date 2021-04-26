Uti Nwachukwu says religion, culture has repressed the s3xuality of Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has disclosed how uncomfortable some Nigerians become whenever the topic of sex is raised or being discussed in a gathering.

According to the media personality, Nigerians have failed to understand that sex is primarily a God given gift and should be enjoyed; instead, most people see it as an unclean and evil act.

Uti in a Twitter thread on Monday afternoon stated that Nigerians need to desist from hypocrisy and embrace the topic like a norm.

In his post, he mentioned that most people are self-righteous in this part of the world, stating that they desist from the topic in public and openly criticize people, meanwhile, they voraciously anticipate intercourse in their closet.

Here is what Uti wrote;

”Culture&especially religion have played major roles in chronically repressing Nigerians sexually.

That’s why the country seems to be dangerously obsessed with sexuality!

You condemn people; but you flock to public pages to express how much you don’t approve of their sexual Liberation.

It’s always who’s sleeping with who or what”

Uti Nwachukwu continued;

“That’s why when Someone Says or does something sexually explicit, Boom!!! THEY BLOW.

Confused much?? Don’t know bout you but if I despise someone/something, I stay totally away from all topics concerning it/them”

