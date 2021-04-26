Electricity commission considers tariff review for 11 DisCos, seeks stakeholders input | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Electricity commission considers tariff review for 11 DisCos, seeks stakeholders input
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it was considering the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), noting that the review was under the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA).
It said the notice was aimed at soliciting comments from the general public and stakeholders on the proposed reviews, and advised them to send their comments to NERC’s headquarters in Abuja within the next 21 days.
The regulator disclosed this in a notice to the general public and industry stakeholders posted on its website on Monday.
NERC said extraordinary tariff reviews are carried out when industry parameters change from those used in operating tariffs to such an extent that a review becomes urgently needed to maintain the viability of the industry.
Also, the commission said it would commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2020), done every six months, and would put changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices and available generation capacity into consideration.
READ ALSO: Nigeria overtakes Congo as country with worst electricity supply
The regulator said it would also consider Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) required for the evacuation, and distribution of the available generation capacity by EPSRA and other extant industry rules.
“Further to the above, the commission held series of public hearings and stakeholder consultations in the first quarter of 2020 on the Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications of the 11 DisCos to consider their respective five-year Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs).
“However, the evaluation of the DisCos’ requests for review of the CAPEX proposed in their PIPs could not be concluded for the consideration of the commission during the Minor Reviews were undertaken in 2020.
“Specifically, Section 21 of the MYTO – 2020 Order provides for consideration of DisCos’ CAPEX application upon further scrutiny and evaluation of the investment proposals,” the notice read.
Meanwhile, NERC said the notice was issued in compliance with the provisions of EPSRA, the Business Rules of the commission and the Regulations on Procedures for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk
Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Latest Tech News
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...