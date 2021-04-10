90% Nigerian youths believe BBNaija is the only way to breakthrough ---Uti Nwachukwu | Ripples Nigeria

One-time Big Brother Africa winner and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has taken to Twitter to publish a thought-provoking thread to challenge Nigerian youths who believe Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is their only route to success.

In his lengthy thread, the reality star stated that Nigerian youths need to see beyond BBNaija and continue to develop themselves.

According to Uti, BBNaija should never be the last resort for Nigerian youths, instead, they should diversify their knowledge.

In the opening part of his thread, Uti wrote;

“It seems like 90% of the youth view Big brother Naija as their only hope for a breakthrough in Nigeria.

But please I am begging u people, STOP LOOKING FOR SHORTCUTS!!

WHATEVER happened to earn your spot!

The way my phones have been ringing for the past 2 weeks is actually Worrisome.

Let’s not even get started on the dms”

He continued;

“The conversation is always the same: Please who can I pay?

What are the connections?

Put me inside na?

Sigh.

You guys have it easy o!

In my time it was Big brother AFRICA!

ONLY 1 SPOT WAS AVAILABLE!!

so who did I know?

Who could Have possibly rigged it to give an unknown hustling University undergrad from delta state; the only available Slot for Nigeria?

Now you have at least 15 if not 20 slots and you can’t believe in yourself enough to earn your own slot?”

Uti stated in the thread that Nigerians need to desist from the mindset that one needs a connection to get into Big Brother’s House.

The reality star continued;

“Telling them the truth that there are no connections or payments for a slot in the big brother show.

Saying things like;

” bro this wickedness is not the way.

U don chop ur own,u no wan make we chop abi?

Man no be God. I go make am”

His concluding paragraph reads;

Stop with the calls&messages.

Stop looking for non-existing connections.

People have been scammed of millions!

Cosof this!

BE AND BELIEVE IN YOURSELF and hope for the best.

If its ur time NOTHING CAN STOP U!”

