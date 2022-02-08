Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, explains how Jesus would have been described in modern Nigeria

Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to opine how Jesus Christ would have been described in today’s society.

According to the Big Brother Africa winner, Jesus Christ would have been dubbed a ‘Jazz man’ and an enemy of progress.

Speaking on his Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon, Uti stated that Nigerians need to free themselves from the “chains of religion”.

The opening paragraph of his thread reads:

”The older I get in this country, the deeper I understand the story of Christ. His own people killed HIM just because he spoke the truth to set them free o!

Of course the truth also threatened the business and political gains of the church We are no different In this country.

If Jesus was a Nigerian in these times, they would have labeled him a Jazz Man and enemy of progress.

Society would have put tyres on him and burned him while exalting their Daddy and Mummy G.O’s that preach prosperity and threaten all who speak against them.”

He continued:

“I hope the person people wey do us this thing consistently turn in their graves until Nigerians are broken free from the chains of religious conditioning & spiritual blindness/Laziness!

U can deny the truth, hate it, attack it all you want.

But Life will always humble U to accept it at some point.”

Writing further about Jesus Christ and how he would be perceived in our world today, the media personality stated that most Nigerians only respect people who is rich and good-looking.

He mentioned that Jesus failed to reach out to the ideal populace due to his initial social class.

Uti continued;

“The new threat now is MONEY.

If Jesus were Nigerian in these times, majority would not have listened to him cos in their heads, na only who get money fit tell them wetin make sense.

How dare a poor man speak sense!

How dare a poor man teach us how to think& set our minds free! Lol

Not thinking that if Jesus wanted to be the biggest Job man,He had the Charisma & Wisdom plus spiritual influence to manipulate any and everyone into sowing, thereby making him one of the Richest in the World.

Instead he chose LOVE.

Wow! He was God, yes, But HE BECAME MAN! for us

So if this country is ever going to change, it’ll have to start from how the average person here thinks and what they have been taught to respect.

If not the experience would be recycled with every generation.

God help us.”

Read the thread below.

