Media personality, Toke Makinwa aims to become a billionaire at 40 | Ripples Nigeria

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed her dreams of becoming a billionaire before the age of 40.

The 38-year-old OAP and vlogger, who declared her dreams and aspiration on Twitter, said she is prepared to join the rank of billionaires and become one of the most successful business owners in the country.

Makinwa said she is ready to achieve her goals and objective within the next couple of years.

The young woman declared that she also wants to be known across the world.

Makinwa wrote: “Before 40, I must hit the billionaire status. My products must do so well and the world will know my name. I feel it, can taste it, time and chance is all and it will happen.

TM to the world.”

Makinwa is a multi-talented media personality who works as an On-Air personality for Rhythm 99.9 and runs a fashion platform, Moments With Toks on YouTube.

