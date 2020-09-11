Nigeria In One Minute

I’m not keen at being a role model to anyone –Toke Makinwa

September 11, 2020
I'm not keen at being a role model to anyone –Toke Makinwa
By Ripples Nigeria

Chatterbox media personality, Toke Makinwa has declared that she does not want to be pressured into being a role model to anyone adding that she is not in any way a perfect person.

Toke Makinwa who directed her comments to parents, advised those who see her as a role model to desist from the idea saying she’s under no pressure to fit into the ideal of what perfection looks like.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Friday, the On-Air personality advised the parents of her fans to raise their children “to see themselves as a work in progress.”

READ ALSO: TOKE MAKINWA TO BUHARI: Don’t concentrate on lockdown alone; people need to feed

“Guys I gotta get this off my chest, please stop calling me your role model, I am no one’s role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress.

“If a part of my life inspires you, by all means, use it as a guideline to be better, please I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect; I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on.

“I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, and I am figuring me out too. Please be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly, and witty self too much to submit to your standard,” she concluded.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */