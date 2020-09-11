I’m not keen at being a role model to anyone –Toke Makinwa

Chatterbox media personality, Toke Makinwa has declared that she does not want to be pressured into being a role model to anyone adding that she is not in any way a perfect person.

Toke Makinwa who directed her comments to parents, advised those who see her as a role model to desist from the idea saying she’s under no pressure to fit into the ideal of what perfection looks like.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Friday, the On-Air personality advised the parents of her fans to raise their children “to see themselves as a work in progress.”

“Guys I gotta get this off my chest, please stop calling me your role model, I am no one’s role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress.

“If a part of my life inspires you, by all means, use it as a guideline to be better, please I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect; I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on.

“I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, and I am figuring me out too. Please be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly, and witty self too much to submit to your standard,” she concluded.

