Uti Nwachukwu explains why he hasn’t been to church since 2018

Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has given reasons for his absence from church since 2018.

The Big Brother Africa winner made this known in a post on his Instagram stories after American preacher, Creflo Dollar distanced himself from his tithing teachings.

Nwachukwu mentioned in his post that he stayed away from church for several years primarily because preachers “use the spirit of fear to contain their congregation”.

Read also: Reality tv star, Uti Nwachukwu, shares thoughts on tithing

The media personality also said that he’s been speaking against tithe, but instead gets attacked by African Christians because they want to “make money through miracles”.

His post reads;

“I’ve been saying this again and again!

But African Christians go attack me cause they want to make money through miracles.

Your pastor done talk am now!”

Read his full statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now