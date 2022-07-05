Entertainment
Uti Nwachukwu explains why he hasn’t been to church since 2018
Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has given reasons for his absence from church since 2018.
The Big Brother Africa winner made this known in a post on his Instagram stories after American preacher, Creflo Dollar distanced himself from his tithing teachings.
Nwachukwu mentioned in his post that he stayed away from church for several years primarily because preachers “use the spirit of fear to contain their congregation”.
Reality tv star, Uti Nwachukwu, shares thoughts on tithing
The media personality also said that he’s been speaking against tithe, but instead gets attacked by African Christians because they want to “make money through miracles”.
His post reads;
“I’ve been saying this again and again!
But African Christians go attack me cause they want to make money through miracles.
Your pastor done talk am now!”
Read his full statement below.
