Uti Nwachukwu questions essence of marriage in the 21st century | Ripples Nigeria

Uti Nwachukwu questions essence of marriage in the 21st century
Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has opined that monogamous relationships can no longer work in this generation.
Nwachukwu in a Twitter post spoke against the concept of marriage in this day and age.
In a lengthy thread, Uti stated that marriage is no longer ideal as falling in love with one person doesn’t make any sense to him.
The media personality went further to reveal that people need to understand that it is almost impossible to stay faithful to one’s partner forever.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Uti wrote;
”We are so obsessed with relationships yet we have refused to accept the inconvenient truths about em.
If acute (not chronic) cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one in the first place not to talk of marrying!”
He continued;
“As long as you have a partner that is kind to u, provides for u, spends adequate time with u/does not Neglect u emotionally&physically- Then what else do u really want?
Truth is, it is EXTREMELY hard for humans to be sexually committed to ONE human for the rest of their Lives!
Let’s be real and think about it.
So You are expected to be physically intimate with one person for the rest of your life? (Even if you marry in your 20s?) Lol.
“ANALOGY – Starch and Banga is super tasty and ur favourite but there are days you wake up craving king prawns with special fried rice.
FYI,if banga is forcd down ur throat, u might end up resenting banga for a LONG TIME.
I feel the needless pressure of monogamy has/is still destroying relationships. NOT TO SAY IT DOESNT WORK O! But most LONG TERM monogamous relationshps are pretentious,hypocritical and sad. YET they are the ones quick to judge and pressure others living freely.
This is a real non judgemental conversation EVERYONE should have with themselves and their intending partners so u don’t lead anyone into depression via deceit.
KNOW URSELF NO BE CUSS. WHO DE CRY DE SEE ROAD.
Whether u are Female or Male, Ur Preferences are Ur Preferences (as long as its not an addiction) Let’s not talk about Solomon’s Wives&Concubines cos we know when we add religion,the conversation becomes closed&heated. Just do U and be real with UR expectations”
