Singer Niniola explains reason for rejecting several record label offers

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, has explained the main reason she has rejected several record label offers.

The musician who participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013 disclosed that she has rejected several offers because she wants to maintain her independence in the music industry.

In an interview with TVC, Niniola revealed her 10-year journey as an independent musician. She emphasized the need to comprehend the music industry’s financial side.

She said; “I have been an independent artist for 10 years. There are pros and cons of signing with a record label. I have seen the business side of doing music which a lot of people don’t see, they just focus only on making music.

“Being an independent artist gives me the opportunity to also do what I want. I’m in charge of my creativity.

“A label wanted to sign me after my debut single but I was sceptical because I didn’t want anyone to switch my style. Because at that time, nobody was doing Afro-house. They can dictate what you do because they are the ones financing you.

“For me, creative freedom is one of the major pros of being an indie artist,” she said.

