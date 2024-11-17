Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina finishes second at Miss Universe 2024

Nigeria’s representative at the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant, Chidinma Onwe Adetshina, placed first runner-up, while Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjr Theilvig, won the title.

Chidinma battled Victoria in the last seconds of the competition, which took place early on Sunday morning at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, but she ended up placing second.

The contest which honored the skills, knowledge, and grace of women from all around the world was hailed by close watchers as one of the most exciting in recent memory.

126 women representing nations throughout the world competed fiercely in this year’s 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which included 18 contestants from African countries like Nigeria, Angola, and Egypt.

During the contest, Chidinma started in the top 30 finalists and reached the top five, eventually finishing in the top two with Victoria Theilvig.

Before the winner was revealed, the last two competitors had to endure a final parade and two rounds of questions in the final stages. Third, fourth, and fifth place went to Mexico, Thailand, and Venezuela respectively.

In addition to wearing the coveted crown, Theilvig will travel to 30 countries as the 2024 Miss Universe. A year’s worth of jewelry and cosmetics will also be given to her, and for the first time in Miss Universe history, the winner will host a travel show.

