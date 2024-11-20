Chidinma Adetshina reflects on her remarkable journey to Miss Universe pageant 

Chidinma Adetshina, the first runner-up of the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant, has taken to social media to reflect on her remarkable journey while thanking her fans for their support.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Chidinma shared her joy following her remarkable performance at the last Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico, which was won by Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

She added further that she is filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in her after returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina finishes second at Miss Universe 2024

“I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams.

“This is what it truly means for dreams to come true. A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group, Chichi Nation, and everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey. Your recognition means the world. God bless you all.” Chidinma wrote on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now