Chidinma Adetshina declares she is done with competing in beauty pageants

Chidinma Adetshina, the first runner-up of the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant, has told those who care to listen that she is done with competing in beauty pageants.

The 23-year-old, who finished as the highest-ranked African contestant in the history of the competition, disclosed this during an interview with Silverbird Television.

She revealed that she is done with beauty pageantry, which has been a traumatic experience for her as she wants to focus on herself and further her education.

“To be honest, I’m done with pageants.” When queried about her intentions, she replied, “It was a very traumatic experience for me.”

“People don’t really get to understand how I felt; I was really down, and I didn’t want to miss Universe. But I’m really done with pageantry, and I want to focus on myself and who I am and to further my education as well. Hopefully, there is something in store for me, but I’m really glad I left on a really great note,” she added.

