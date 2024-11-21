Davido recalls life’s challenges, says he’s happy to be alive ahead of his 32nd birthday

Silverspoon Afropop musician David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has taken to social media to recall his life challenges, saying he is happy to be alive ahead of his 32nd birthday.

The ‘Skelewu’ crooner, who recounted his life struggles in a post shared on his official X page, said that he has gone through so much in life but he is still standing strong.

Davido acknowledged God’s constant presence in his life and conveyed his sincere gratitude for the support from his many fans who have stood by him over the years.

He wrote, “BIG 32 SOON !!! OMO GOD IS GOOD HAPPY TO ALIVE !! MY EYE DON SEE SHEGE!! BUT STEADY MY FANS DEY SHOUT SHEKPE!!!”

