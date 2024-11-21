Falz reveals his admiration for ladies who wear short skirts and dresses  

Nigerian musician, actor, and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known in music circles as Falz, has revealed his admiration for ladies who wear short skirts and dresses.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner made the disclosure on the recent episode of the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast with UK host Madam Joyce while talking about his personal life.

Falz expressed his fondness for women who wear short shirts and short dresses, explaining that he thinks these outfits make ladies look more attractive.

With a fierce grimace, the multiple award-winning singer said that he has a particular liking for ladies who wear “skater skirts,” stating that they are his weakness.

“I have a thing for short skirts and short dresses. They bring out the s3xiness in a woman. I so much like miniskirts,” he said.

