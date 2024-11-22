‘‘It is not for me’’, Singer Neyo explains why monogamy will not work for him

American R&B singer and songwriter Shaffer Chimere Smith, professionally known in music circles as Neyo, has explained why monogamy will not work for him.

The ‘Miss Independent’ crooner, regarded as a leading figure in the 2000s R&B music, said in a new episode of the new YouTube show, Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy, that monogamy is not for him.

The 45-year-old musician spoke about romance and honesty in relationships during a game of “Lemon or Lit” and revealed that he is now living his truth after confessing that monogamy does not work for him.

“I realized that I’ve not been living my truth for a long time. I’m living it now, and you could tell—my skin is glowing,” Ne-Yo told Roy.

READ ALSO: American singer R. Kelly found guilty of child trafficking, faces life in prison

“Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and y’all are supposed to be together forever,” he continued.

“I am not shitting on marriage. I’m not shitting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you. It’s not for me.”

Neyo described his self-realization as “a weight lifted off my shoulders” after spending “so much time lying and pretending to be someone I wasn’t for the sake of somebody else.”

“Complete and utter time wasted when I could have just been exactly who I am, said exactly what I want, exactly how I’m rocking, exactly how I’m not, and then waited for those people to gravitate to me because that’s my reality now,” Ne-Yo explained. “I don’t have to lie anymore, and I’ll be damned if I ever go back to that person who needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I’m not that anymore.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now