Phyno shares thoughts on impact of marriage on a music career

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno has shared his thoughts on the possible impact of marriage on the career of a musician.

When asked about his view on the matter in the latest episode of the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast, Phyno argued that marriage can hinder the trajectory of a musician’s career.

“Check everybody. Statistically, I feel so. Music is a jealous career”. He said.

According to the musician who began his career as a producer in 2003, many successful musicians have put off or stopped their schooling to concentrate on their music.

“That’s why people drop out of school to face music. The ones that had to juggle the two, you have to give them kudos because it is not easy,” he said.

“Sometimes, some people get to a certain fame level and rush back to school and come back to continue from where they stopped because you have to actually face one. Music is tasking, it takes all your time.”

