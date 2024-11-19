Kizz Daniel cautions artistes who are eager to top music charts

Nigerian singer Oluwadamilola Anidugbe popularly known in music circles as Kizz Daniel has weighed in on the trend of artistes doing everything to make their songs trend.

In a post on his X handle, Kizz Daniel cautioned against the consequences of social media algorithms and mentioned that it was not the best idea to chase numbers on streaming platforms.

Kizz Daniel also added that since the majority of the songs don’t correlate on other platforms, stream farming can be controlled. He further clarified that his remark wasn’t meant to condemn anyone.

“Farming isn’t a crime, it’s Marketing … for placement and all …. But na for who get the money �� We ain’t shading anybody here before una start , just tryna push the new generation to DROP THOSE HIDDEN GEMS … I won learn,” he wrote.

