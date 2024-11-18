Phyno commends today’s parents for nurturing children’s gifts

Talented Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike Ezege aka Phyno, has commended today’s parents for recognising, and nurturing their children’s gifts.

The artiste, who spoke during an interview on the “In My Opinion” Podcast, said unlike in the past, parents are now encouraging their children’s talents.

Phyno also talked about his early years, stating that his parents did not initially encourage him to pursue a music career.

He said: “My parents didn’t support my career when I first started. It’s different now.

“I think the generation after my parents understands what it means to support their children’s talent and knows that there is something special about a child who loves music, or a child who loves to play ball.”

The rapper drew a comparison between the two periods, emphasizing how kids in the past were frequently disciplined for following their interests.

He added: “Then when parents come home and see you playing ball, they beat you and confiscate the ball and give you punishment. You get me?”

