ENUGU: Dep Gov, Flavour, Phyno join EndSARS protesters

The ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria gathered more momentum in Enugu State on Tuesday with the state’s Deputy Governor, Lolo Cecelia Ezeilo, joining EndSARS protesters.

Also joining the protesters in the state on Tuesday was an award-winning musician, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli known Flavour and two other popular musicians Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike known as Phyno and another rapper of Igbo extraction simply known Zoro.

The EndSARS protest in the Coal City on Tuesday started in the morning.

Protesters, majorly youths, have been protesting in many states of the country, especially from the southern part, against perceived brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police.

READ ALSO: Don’t endSARS, it’s useful to us in Borno —Protesters

Despite the Federal Government disbandment of the police on Sunday, the protests have continued with the protesters demanding among other things that all those arrested during the protests, which resumed since last week, be released and for government to compensate families of all victims of SARS’ brutality.

Join the conversation

Opinions