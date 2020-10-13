Latest Sports

Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, to miss Portugal’s Nations League game

October 13, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo
By Ben Ugbana

Juventus and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, but is currently showing no symptom.

This was announced by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who has been on international duty, will miss Portugal’s Nations League group game billed for Wednesday as he has been sent home to self-isolate.

Portugal played out a goalless draw with France in Paris last Sunday and are top of the group, level on points with the world champions.

Their clash with Sweden on Wednesday is therefore crucial, but Fernando Santos’ team will be without their talisman, who currently has 101 international goals to his name.

The rest of the Portugal squad, according to the Federation, have tested negative for Covid-19 and are available for selection.

