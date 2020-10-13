EndSARS: Gani Adams backs peaceful protesters, condemns killings by police

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has condemned the actions of the Nigeria Police Force over the killings of some protesters across the country.

This was made known in a statement by Aare Adams, issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderrmi, on Tuesday.

Aare Adams expressed concerns over the killings of some of the protesters in Ogbomoso, Abuja and Lagos.

According to him, it is the right of the Nigerian youths to express their views against police brutality and the state of the nation.

He, however, condemned the attacks on the Palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, by some irate youths, urging the youth to respect traditional institutions.

“It is most disturbing seeing the number of casualties in the recent protests growing by the day. Many of the youths protesting are students that left the universities years ago and are still unemployed. With their hopes bleak, they are frustrated with the government; they have lost confidence.

“It is also very unfortunate that some of the bad eggs in the police have become utterly lawless, killing and maiming Nigerians – young and old – for raising their voices against the brutality being perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country.

“Those youths protesting are of digital age, they are the leaders of the future and they are entitled to express their voices and concerns over police brutality and the state of the nation.

”it was sad that with the present situation in the country, there are signals that the ongoing protests might trigger national crisis that may consume the nation,” he said.

He urged the protesters to remain calm and unperturbed in their bid to drive home their demand, maintaining that it is their rights to protest peacefully, as it is done in civilised world.

”The present administration lacks the courage to implement policies that can solve the myriad of problems confronting this nation.

“As far as I am concerned, the present situation in the country is a bad signal that Nigeria is heading for a long, protracted crisis.

“The political, social and economic milieu is suffering from a serious transition. Many of our politicians thrive on rigging, even as the political process has been monetised.

“In the history of our nation, it has never got to this level where the entire system is now in comatose. It behoves on the Federal Government to listen to the cries of Nigerians over the spate of insecurity, hike in electricity tariff, increase in the prices of food commodities, and high cost of living.

“More importantly, I think we must restructure this country to regionalism, based on federating units or we exit through referendum peacefully without shedding of blood. Liberia, Rwanda, Congo and Somalia started like this before they were engulfed in war,” he added.

