LekkiMassacre: Protesters were shot at, prevented from accessing medical aid -Panel

The Lagos State Judiciary Panel of Inquiry set up to probe Police brutality, and the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting has disclosed that protesters were massacred at the toll gate.

Recall that on October 20, 2020, the Nigerian Army were reported to have opened fire at unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Police officers were also said to be present at the scene of the incident.

The Federal Government had denied severally that the shooting ever happened.

However, the panel, in its findings, which was submitted to the Lagos State Government, on Monday, noted that protesters were killed at the toll gate.

The findngs also revealed that security operatives prevented ambulances from reaching injured protesters.

The report reads: “At the Lekki Toll Gate, officers of the Nigerian Army shot, injured and killed unarmed helpless and defenseless protesters, without provocation or justification, while they were waving the Nigerian Flag and singing the National Anthem and the manner of assault and killing could in context be described as a massacre.

“The Panel also found that the conduct of the Nigerian Army was exacerbated by its refusal to allow ambulances render medical assistance to victims who required such assistance. The Army was also found not to have adhered to its own Rules of Engagement.

“The Panel found that the Nigerian Police Force deployed its officers to the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of the 20th October, 2020 and between that night and the morning of the 21st of October, 2020, its officers shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led to injuries and deaths.”

