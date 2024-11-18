Davido plans N300m gift to orphanages

Nigerian music Superstar,David Adeleke aka Davido has concluded plans to give the sum of N300 million to different orphanages to mark his birthday this year.

The ‘Skelewu’ crooner, who announced this in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said he would donate to orphanages and charities that help young people to avoid drug addiction.

The multiple award-winning singer will celebrate his 32nd birthday in Atlanta, the United States, which he views as his second home.

‘Davido wrote: ’Once again on my birthday this year, we donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m . Details to follow soon. “

